SUV mows down 4 bikers in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, December 30

Four men died after a speeding SUV hit them on the Chandigarh-Bathinda highway here on Thursday night.

The accident occurred when the men had stopped to repair their motorcycle. Three men died on the spot, while the fourth one succumbed to his injuries at a Patiala hospital.

While sharing details, Investigation Officer (IO) ASI Kamaljit Singh said Gurdeep Singh (29), Mukhtiar Singh (27), Amanpreet Singh (22) and Gurbaz Singh (22) were going from Mastuana Sahib to Kamo Majra village when the accident occurred.

“My son Gurbaz Singh and I were on one motorcycle while three others — Mukhtiar Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Amanpreet Singh — were on another motorcycle. When we reached the flyover near Uppli village, Mukhtiar’s motorcycle developed a snag. My son stopped his motorcycle to help others repair the motorcycle, but suddenly a speeding SUV hit them,” said Pargat Singh in his statement to the police.

Amanpreet Singh and Gurbaz Singh died on spot, while Gurdeep Singh was taken to the Sangrur Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where he died. The police found the body of Mukhtiar Singh from fields on Friday morning as the Scorpio had hit the deceased at such a high speed that the body had landed in the nearby fields.

“We have registered a case against SUV driver Navjot Singh and are conducting raids to arrest him.” said the Investigating Officer.