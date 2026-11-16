SUV stolen at gunpoint on Pathankot-Jammu highway, police launch search

An SUV belonging to a Pathankot resident was stolen at gunpoint in the Downtown area located on the Pathankot-Jammu national highway, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when an unidentified man threatened the vehicle driver with a firearm and fled with the white SUV.

The vehicle belongs to a resident of the Bamial area in Pathankot, police said.

Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Manpreet Singh said that the police have important leads in the matter.

Advertisement

According to the investigation, the vehicle was taken towards the Gurdaspur area.

Police said efforts were underway to trace the vehicle, adding that the culprit will be nabbed soon.