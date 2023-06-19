Suvidha Kendra employee held for Rs 20 lakh burglary at Bathinda DAC

Bathinda, June 18

The Bathinda police have solved the case of theft of Rs 20 lakh from the Suvidha Kendra inside the District Administrative Complex (DAC) on Friday night.

The thief has been identified as Gurbant Singh of Matidas Nagar, a technician posted at the facility.

According to the police, he had a key to the main door of the centre and entered the facility on Friday at around 8:30pm. He had reached the DAC in his Alto car (PB03-AD-1212). He placed the iron locker containing the cash on a chair and took it to his car in the parking lot. After this, he took away the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed there and locked the gate.

SP (City) Narinder Singh and DSP (City-Two) Gurpreet Singh said the Civil Lines police station had registered a case against an unknown person on the complaint of Manjit Singh, an employee of the centre, and started the investigation.

On the orders of SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana, different teams of the police started investigating the matter, including questioning the staff of the facility. During the investigation, the police suspected that Gurbant might have something to do with the crime as he had a key to the centre. The police’s suspicion turned into belief on Sunday when the suspect was preparing to leave the city with the stolen money.

A team of the CIA arrested him from Dabwali Road and recovered Rs 18.23 lakh from him. During interrogation, he said he had stolen the money because he wanted to get rich quickly. The SP (City) said the suspect would be presented in a court on Monday and taken on a police remand.