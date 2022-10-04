Swachh Survekshan: Punjab bags four awards

Chandigarh, October 3
The state has bagged awards in four different categories under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).
It secured the first spot in biodegradable waste management in the wall painting category among the north zone states. Has been ranked second in the open defecation free (ODF) sustainability measures and the ODF-plus components based on
the Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2022. In the plastic waste and grey water management, the state ranked third among the north zone states.
Head of Water Supply and Sanitation Department Vipul Ujwal and Chief Engineer Rajesh Khosla received the awards from Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat during the Swachh Bharat awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Sunday.
Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa congratulated the people of Punjab and the authorities concerned. Meanwhile, 15 districts in the state had been awarded “Har Ghar Jal” certificates.
