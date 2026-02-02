DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Punjab / Swept to Pakistan by floods, Punjab man reunites with family after 2.8 years

Swept to Pakistan by floods, Punjab man reunites with family after 2.8 years

Sikandar Kaur, wife of Harvinder Singh, told The Tribune that during 2023 floods, her husband had gone to visit his cousin in Ferozepur when he was swept away into Pakistan

Shivani Bhakoo
Mahesh Sharma
Ludhiana, Updated At : 06:32 PM Feb 02, 2026 IST
The last 32 months were nothing short of an ordeal for Harvinder Singh, a native of a village near Sidhwan Bet, who was swept away by floodwaters into Pakistan in 2023. Having almost lost hope of reuniting with his family, a letter written by the district administration finally brought a silver lining, leading to his reunion with his kin on January 31.

Sikandar Kaur, wife of Harvinder Singh, told The Tribune that during the floods of 2023, her husband had gone to visit his cousin in Ferozepur when he was unfortunately swept away by the strong current into Pakistan.

She said Harvinder was caught in the gushing waters while trying to retrieve household belongings and accidentally crossed the Indo-Pak border. Pakistani forces later arrested him. “After three days, we came to know that he was in Pakistan. That marked the beginning of his physical and mental torture,” she added.

Harpal, Harvinder's paternal uncle, said the family was left traumatised by the incident.

“Harvinder’s father passed away due to the shock, while his mother became mentally unstable. Even now, Harvinder is deeply traumatised. He narrated how Pakistani Rangers pressured him to accept that he was a spy sent by Indian agencies. Had he confessed, he would never have returned home. We are grateful to God and the authorities that our boy is back,” he said.

Sarpanch Jasvir Singh said it was due to the persistent efforts of the family, supported by the civil administration and sustained diplomatic follow-up by the Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that Pakistani authorities eventually decided to hand over seven Indian nationals, including Harvinder, after verifying the genuineness of their claims.

“I have been associated with the family since Harvinder’s accidental and unintentional entry into Pakistan. I accompanied his relatives to the Attari border on Sunday to receive him,” the sarpanch said.

