  • Swindler facing 33 cases nabbed from Varanasi

Swindler facing 33 cases nabbed from Varanasi

Declared PO in 19

Swindler facing 33 cases nabbed from Varanasi

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Fazilka, March 15

Fugitive and swindler Amandeep Kamboj, popularly known as Aman Skoda, was arrested by the Fazilka police in Varanasi (UP) today. SSP Varinder Singh Brar said he was being brought to Fazilka. Sources said the police would reach late in the night.

Skoda is wanted in several criminal cases of black mailing, extortion, cheating, assault and forgery registered at several police stations of the state.

Hans Raj Golden, secretary, CPI, Fazilka district, who had been assaulted by some persons allegedly at the behest of Skoda demanded exemplary punishment for Skoda.

Golden had also filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2021 demanding action against Skoda and an ADGP-rank officer, who was allegedly patronising him. He was considered a ‘police tout’ due to alleged proximity to some senior police officers. Sources said of the 33 cases registered against him, he had been declared a PO in 19 cases

