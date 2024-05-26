Swindler Skoda booked in two more cases of cheating

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, May 25

The registration of cheating cases continued against the swindler Amandeep Kamboj, alias Aman Skoda, in Fazilka district after his arrest from Varanasi (UP) by Fazilka police on March 14 this year.

After the registration of two more cases today, he has been booked in five fresh cases of cheating after his arrest. Intriguingly, the incidences of cheating happened some years back. One Jarnail Singh, a resident of Khubban village in Abohar subdivision, has alleged that Skoda, a resident of Chak Punnan Wala of Jalalabad subdivision, and his relative Satbeer of the same village, duped him to the tune of Rs 85 lakh on pretext of getting his son-in-law Jagdev Singh recruited as sub-inspector in Punjab Police but did not do so.

In another case, one Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Muktsar district, alleged that both the accused demanded Rs 85 lakh for recruiting his acquaintance’s brother as PPS officer. They paid Rs 30 lakh but did not get the job.

The accused have been booked under sections 420 and 406 of the IPC. Notably, Skoda is already been facing more than three dozen cases of cheating in Punjab and was arrested by from Varanasi.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fazilka