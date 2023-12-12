Swindler’s associate nabbed for duping man of Rs 31 lakh

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, December 11

Tightening the noose around swindler Amandeep Singh, alias Aman Skoda, the Fazilka police claimed to have arrested his brother-in-law (the husband of Skoda’s sister) Ram Dev, a resident of Bandiwala, today for allegedly duping a person of Rs 31.99 lakh.

Fazilka SSP Manjeet Singh Dhesi said that Ram Dev, Skoda and Sunny were booked under various sections of the IPC on June 28 for cheating Mukhtiar Chand in Jalalabad subdivision.

The suspects had allegedly taken Rs 31.99 lakh on the pretext of getting Mukhtiar’s sons Rajan Kamboj and Saurav Kamboj recruited as Sub-Inspector and constable, respectively, in the Punjab Police. Ram Dev had handed over a fake joining letter to the victims and duped them.

