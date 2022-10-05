Swine flu toll mounts to 21 in Punjab

Karam Prakash
Patiala, October 4
Breaking the record of past two years, the deadly H1N1 virus — popularly known as swine flu — is rapidly spreading in the state. So far, 144 people have been infected with it and 21 have already succumbed to the disease in the state.
Vax ordered in Sept
We have already placed the order for swine flu vaccines in September. Every year, we have to place a new order as per the virus strain. Dr Arshdeep Kaur, state nodal officer for swine flu
Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali and Moga are among the worst-hit districts, says the Health Department. “This is for the first time, the virus has spread in the state before the usual season of flu, which starts in November,” the health officials said.
Worryingly, cases are likely to rise in the coming days and could claim more lives, the health experts said.
“The seasonal fluctuation due to ecological changes can be the reason for the early reporting of swine flu cases,” said Dr Arshdeep Kaur, state nodal officer for swine flu.
Questioned about the higher number of fatalities, she blamed the comorbidities and delay in access to the health facilities. “Sometimes, the suspected patients report to the health facility at a very late stage that causes delay in treatment. We are also making efforts for behavioural change.”
Meanwhile, doctors, nursing staff and nodal officers in the state are said to have been in fear while tackling the swine flu cases because they have not been vaccinated beforehand. The Health Department, reportedly, doesn’t have the swine flu vaccines at their disposal to administer these to the high-risk staff.
Consequently, the medical staff in government hospitals are scared to attend the suspected flu cases.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...