Swine flu toll mounts to 21 in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, October 4

Breaking the record of past two years, the deadly H1N1 virus — popularly known as swine flu — is rapidly spreading in the state. So far, 144 people have been infected with it and 21 have already succumbed to the disease in the state.

Vax ordered in Sept We have already placed the order for swine flu vaccines in September. Every year, we have to place a new order as per the virus strain. Dr Arshdeep Kaur, state nodal officer for swine flu

Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali and Moga are among the worst-hit districts, says the Health Department. “This is for the first time, the virus has spread in the state before the usual season of flu, which starts in November,” the health officials said.

Worryingly, cases are likely to rise in the coming days and could claim more lives, the health experts said.

“The seasonal fluctuation due to ecological changes can be the reason for the early reporting of swine flu cases,” said Dr Arshdeep Kaur, state nodal officer for swine flu.

Questioned about the higher number of fatalities, she blamed the comorbidities and delay in access to the health facilities. “Sometimes, the suspected patients report to the health facility at a very late stage that causes delay in treatment. We are also making efforts for behavioural change.”

Meanwhile, doctors, nursing staff and nodal officers in the state are said to have been in fear while tackling the swine flu cases because they have not been vaccinated beforehand. The Health Department, reportedly, doesn’t have the swine flu vaccines at their disposal to administer these to the high-risk staff.

Consequently, the medical staff in government hospitals are scared to attend the suspected flu cases.