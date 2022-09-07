 SYL canal: SC drops contempt proceedings against former Punjab CM Parkash Badal, son Sukhbir : The Tribune India

SYL canal: SC drops contempt proceedings against former Punjab CM Parkash Badal, son Sukhbir

Counsel appearing for petitioner alleged the then CM and the deputy CM of Punjab had given statements saying they would not allow implementation of the apex court judgement in the SYL matter

SYL canal: SC drops contempt proceedings against former Punjab CM Parkash Badal, son Sukhbir

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Badal. Tribune file

PTI

New Delhi, September 7

The Supreme Court has closed contempt proceedings against Punjab’s former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son and ex-deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal in a matter related to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue.

The matter came up for hearing on Tuesday before a bench of Justices S K Kaul, A S Oka and Vikram Nath.

The apex court observed that one of the prayers in the contempt petition “has worked itself out by which the Punjab Assembly Special Session was sought to be restrained from holding the proposed session on November 16, 2016.”

The bench noted in view of some statements made by political dispensations, it was said the top court should initiate suo motu (on its own) contempt proceedings.

“We have referred the matter for a mediated settlement. If required, the court will execute the decree. If this court feels that some suo motu contempt proceedings are to be initiated, it will take a call,” the bench said in its order.

“For all these purposes, we do not believe would require the assistance of the applicant. The contempt proceedings are accordingly closed and the contempt notice stands discharged,” it said.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner alleged the then chief minister and the deputy chief minister of Punjab had given statements saying they would not allow implementation of the apex court judgement in the SYL matter.

The Centre had on Tuesday told the apex court the Punjab government is “not cooperating” in resolving the decades-old SYL canal dispute between the state and Haryana.

The top court, which observed that water is a natural resource and living beings must learn to share it, had said the parties have to have a “broader outlook” and realise the ramifications and necessity of a negotiated settlement, more so in view of security concerns, apparently referring to the occasional violence over the project.

The counsel appearing for Punjab had told the bench the state government is very keen to resolve the issue amicably.

“Attorney General rightly points out that the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana were and are required to meet and it is agreed before us by the counsels present that such a meeting will be held within this month itself to be continued with further meetings required between Chief Ministers and senior bureaucrats,” the bench had noted in its order.

The water dispute started in 1966, when the Punjab Reorganisation Act divided the erstwhile Punjab into Punjab and Haryana and the need arose to share river water between the two states.

Punjab, however, opposed sharing the water of Ravi and Beas rivers with Haryana, citing the Riparian Principle, which states that the owner of land adjacent to a waterbody has the right to use the water. It also argued it had no water to spare.

In 2017, the apex court had said that decrees passed in the SYL canal dispute between Punjab and Haryana cannot be flouted.

The controversial 1981 water-sharing agreement came into being after Haryana was carved out of Punjab in 1966.

For effective allocation of water, SYL canal link was conceptualised. A stretch of 214 km SYL was set to be built, of which 122 km were to be in Punjab and 92 km in Haryana.

In 2004, the then Congress government of the state came out with the Punjab Termination of Agreement Act with an intention to terminate the 1981 agreement and all other pacts relating to sharing of waters of rivers Ravi and Beas.

The apex court had first decreed the suit of Haryana in 2002 asking Punjab to honour its commitments with regard to water sharing in the case.

Punjab challenged the verdict by filing a suit which was rejected in 2004 by the Supreme Court.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Badminton items worth lakhs found locked in almirahs for years

2
Chandigarh

Batch of anaesthetic withdrawn from Chandigarh after PGI deaths

3
Nation

Cyrus Mistry cremated, no top Tata official present

4
Punjab

AAP's excise policy for Punjab under lens, ED raids houses of top officials

5
Chandigarh

Students’ poll: Brawl outside SD College in Chandigarh

6
Punjab

Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over pending salaries of Punjab employees

7
Chandigarh

India-Australia T20 tie: Purchase tickets online from September 11

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin Suella Braverman is Home Secretary in UK PM Liz Truss's new Cabinet; Rishi Sunak allies are out

9
Punjab

Engagement does not give fiancé right, liberty to sexually exploit fiancée: Punjab and Haryana HC

10
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt stopped from offering prayers at Ujjain temple

Don't Miss

View All
Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

Top News

Punjab govt staff to receive salaries by this evening, says Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

Punjab govt staff to receive salaries by this evening, says Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

Claims the state faces no shortage of money

PM Modi advocates strengthening economic ties with Russia

PM Modi advocates strengthening economic ties with Russia

Pharma, diamonds, coking coal, timber to be new areas of Ind...

I-T dept conducts survey on Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research

Income Tax dept conducts survey on think-tank Centre for Policy Research, Oxfam in FCRA case probe

Sources say the department is looking at the balance sheets ...

Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over report of pending salaries of employees in Punjab

Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over pending salaries of Punjab employees

The news report, based on sources, claims that the Bhagwant ...

I-T searches on premises belonging to Rajasthan minister Rajendra Yadav, his family

Income Tax dept searches premises belonging to Rajasthan minister Rajendra Yadav

Income Tax dept sources say the searches are being conducted...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 29 years after fake encounter, victims’ kin get closure

29 years after fake encounter, Gurdaspur court sentences two accused ex-policemen to life imprisonment

Murder bid case filed over Dera Radha Soami clash, statements recorded

Day after Punjab CM's announcement on wage hike, teachers seek release of salaries

Amritsar MC collects Rs 50 lakh property tax from 1,550

Amritsar: Another PUDA notice in Holy City locality case; protest enters Day 27

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Batch of anaesthetic withdrawn from Chandigarh after PGI deaths

At PGI, patients made to get surgical items from list

Manager among three held for carnival crash in Mohali; site sealed

Now, Chandigarh MC gets nod for Indore, Nagpur trip

‘Paperless’ Constitution Bench to hear Delhi govt vs Centre case

‘Paperless’ Constitution Bench to hear Delhi govt vs Centre case

Video: Pet dogs bite 2 people in lifts in Ghaziabad, Noida while owners look the other way

More than 80 per cent govt schools in country worse than junkyards, Arvind Kejriwal says in letter to PM

Delhi bans firecracker production, sale till January 1 next year

Proposal approved to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Jalandhar: Badminton items worth lakhs found locked in almirahs for years

Trucks parked illegally on Jalandhar roads

Now, 555 daily slots for passport service applicants in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: 2 attacked with weapons, critical

F&CC to take decision on major city projects today

Ludhiana: F&CC to take decision on major city projects today

Relief as PUDA launches online portal to issue NOCs for properties

Ludhiana: World Bank officials inspect canal water supply project site at Bilga village

17 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Robbers barge into store in Ludhiana's Haibowal, fire shots at trader

No expert to extract bodies from canals, pvt divers mint money

No expert to extract bodies from canals in Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib; pvt divers mint money

Building Violations: Vehicles parked on roads, Patiala residents blame civic body

Punjab Govt committed to rehabilitation of youth hooked on drugs: Minister

Patiala MC collects Rs 75 lakh property tax in one month

Patiala: 2-year jail for 2 in cheque-bounce case