 SYL canal: SC tells Centre to play more ‘pro-active role’ to resolve dispute : The Tribune India

SYL canal: SC tells Centre to play more ‘pro-active role’ to resolve dispute

We don’t want to build a canal like a ‘Taj Mahal’ with no water flowing through it: Punjab

SYL canal: SC tells Centre to play more ‘pro-active role’ to resolve dispute

Photo for representation. — iStock



PTI

New Delhi, March 23

The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Centre that being the main arbiter in water dispute between two states, it is required to play a more “pro-active role instead of being a mute spectator” and asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to hold discussions to resolve the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute.

During the hearing, the Punjab government told the top court that they have huge scarcity of water with water tables going down in the rivers and there is “no point building canals like a Taj Mahal”, with no water flowing through it.

The Haryana government, on the other hand, told the apex court that its people need water which comes from Punjab, which has to abide by the decree for construction of a canal in its jurisdictional area.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Aravind Kumar said, “We expect the endeavours of the States to sit together to still find a solution is the way forward and we call upon the States to hold meetings, not frequently at the highest political dispensation level so that at least there is some progress in the discussions. We expect the Union of India also to play a proactive role in the endeavour to bridge the gap.”

During the hearing, Justice Amanullah told Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, “Mr Attorney, in matters of water dispute between two or more states, the Centre is the main arbiter. Why cannot the Centre play a more pro-active role to resolve the issue, instead of being a mute spectator?”

Venkataramani said the Centre has made all sincere endeavours as directed by the court and both Punjab and Haryana governments held meetings but there was no consensus between both of them with regard to construction of the canal.

“In our view, some more meetings need to be held between the two States for finding a workable solution on the issue in the future. The Ministry of Jal Shakti is making all efforts to bring the states together for an amicable solution,” he said.

The SYL canal was conceptualised for effective allocation of water from Ravi and Beas rivers. The project envisaged a 214-km canal, of which 122 km was to be constructed in Punjab and 92 km in Haryana. Haryana has completed the project in its territory. Though Punjab took up the work in 1982, it was later shelved.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for Punjab government, said it is not saying that the state will not provide water to Haryana but there is scarcity of water as water tables have gone down in various rivers of the state.

“We don’t have enough water. We don’t want to build a canal like a ‘Taj Mahal’ with no water flowing through it. We are seeking setting up of a water tribunal to decide the issue based on the availability of water in the state,” Dwivedi said.

To this, the bench told Dwivedi, “You have to start with something. You have to meet frequently to arrive at a consensus. Unless you start meeting, there cannot be any give and take. Both States are part of this country only. Start with some goodwill gesture and arrive at some consensus.”

Counsel for Haryana government said in the meeting which is also mentioned in the affidavit filed by the Centre, it has been said that Punjab is not agreeing to comply with the decree and the stand taken by the state is not workable.

“There cannot be any outcome of any meetings if Punjab does not move from the stated position,” the Haryana government’s counsel said.

Then Justice Kaul told Dwivedi, “If you do not move forward, then how will things move? We know that there is a new dispensation in the state but you have to comply with the directive of this court. It appears that matter is not moving ahead because of the stand taken by the Punjab government. This stand is not acceptable.”

The counsel for Haryana said that the decree was against the Punjab government and they are required to abide by it by constructing the canal falling in their jurisdiction.

He said the reliance by the Punjab government on the Punjab Termination of Agreement Act (PTAA), 2004, stating that it is still in force is not sustainable in law as the reference was made which has been answered against the State of Punjab by this court.

The bench said, “We are also clear in our view that whatever else may be the defence of the State of Punjab, no reliance is permissible on the aforesaid (PTAA) Act once the reference is answered against it. We, however, record the submissions of the counsel for State of Punjab that this is an advisory opinion”.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on October 4.

The dispute between the two states has been lingering on for decades and the top court had on January 15, 2002, ruled in favour of Haryana in a suit filed by it in 1996 and directed the Punjab government to construct the SYL canal.

Since then various orders have been passed by the apex court in the matter, including a verdict by a five-judge Constitution bench while deciding a 2004 presidential reference that said that Punjab has to comply with its earlier verdict and held as unconstitutional the PTAA, 2004.

On January 4, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar had stuck to their stand in a meeting chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

On September 6 last year, the top court had said, “Water is a natural resource and living beings must learn to share it whether be it individuals, States or countries!” The top court was informed by the Centre at that point of time that the Punjab government had not joined the negotiating table and no meetings were held for about two years.

“The endeavour of this Court has been to arrive at a mediated settlement. That should not be taken as a licence for an infinite period of time to lapse. We are sure that the parties do realise the ramifications and the necessity of a negotiated settlement, more so, in view of the security concerns which arise when other forces start taking over in such a scenario,” the top court had said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Amritpal's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

2
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

3
Haryana

Kurukshetra woman handed over to Punjab Police for 'sheltering' Amritpal

4
Punjab

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

5
Punjab

Diljit Dosanjh, Imitiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra summoned over Chamkila biopic

6
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

7
Punjab

Amritpal chase: From Punjab to Haryana, police chalk out Khalistan sympathiser’s escape route

8
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

9
Diaspora

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh switched at least 5 vehicles while escaping

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s wife, UK-based NRI, Here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar
Diaspora

Amritpal's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

Gujarat court to deliver verdict in 2019 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi today
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

10 lakh addicts in Punjab, minister tells Vidhan Sabha
Punjab

10 lakh drug addicts in Punjab, Health Minister tells Vidhan Sabha

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65
Chandigarh

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT
Trending

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Top News

Amritpal chase: From Punjab to Haryana, police chalk out Khalistan sympathiser’s escape route

Amritpal chase: From Punjab to Haryana, police chalk out Khalistan sympathiser’s escape route

Police release new footage; 'Waris Punjab De' chief spotted ...

Gujarat court to deliver verdict in 2019 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi today

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged ‘how come ...

Rahul Gandhi faces Lok Sabha disqualification risk over 2-year sentence in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi faces immediate disqualification from Lok Sabha over 2-year sentence in defamation case

Can’t keep defaming people, democracy and the country and ex...

Five points Congress will use to challenge Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in defamation case

Five points Congress will use to challenge Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in defamation case

Lawyer Abhishek Singhvi discusses legal strategy with Rahul ...

CJI to set up new Constitution Bench to hear petitions against polygamy, ‘nikah halala’

CJI to set up new Constitution Bench to hear petitions against polygamy, ‘nikah halala’

In 2017, top court declared practice of instant triple talaq...


Cities

View All

Patwari post aspirants fail to apply online due to Internet suspension

Patwari post aspirants fail to apply online due to Internet suspension

Mobile net shutdown hits Ajnala, Tarn Taran residents

With city in seismic zone, safety measures need to be in place

Quake tremors felt in holy city

Multi-skill centre helps 20-yr-old youth overcome odds, become self-reliant

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Mobile internet services resume in 2 areas of Mohali, Moga, Sangrur, Ajnala; suspension extended in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur districts

Mobile internet services resume in 2 areas of Mohali, Moga, Sangrur, Ajnala; suspension extended in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur districts

Ahmedabad-Chandigarh-Srinagar flight on summer schedule

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Two Chandigarh cops land in CBI net for taking Rs 50K bribe

Chandigarh: Ex-Union Minister's nephew among two found hanging

Delhi HC Justice Prathiba M Singh holds proceedings standing, takes lawyers by surprise

Delhi HC Justice Prathiba M Singh holds proceedings standing, takes lawyers by surprise

Peon at MCD-run school arrested for gangraping class 5 student

AAP to start campaign 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' from Delhi's Jantar Mantar today

Delhi Govt presents Rs 78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Excise case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till April 5

ATP, two accomplices caught taking ~8L bribe

ATP, two accomplices caught taking Rs 8L bribe

Akali leadership seeks release of ‘innocent’ youths, hands over memorandum to DC

Punjab Speaker 'biased, puppet in hands of AAP govt', says Phillaur MLA

Judge visits Hoshiarpur Central Jail, inspects kitchen

Daughters light mother's pyre

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Three of thieves' gang held, four motorbikes recovered

Sewer connections of 5 ‘ahatas’ cut

2 nabbed with heroin, opium

Snatchers target three more in city

All 22 convicts of Nabha jailbreak case get 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment

All 22 convicts of Nabha jailbreak case get 10 years' rigorous imprisonment

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to Rs 285 cr

Disgruntled employees demand VC’s resignation

Fatehgarh Sahib villages to get town-like facilities, says MLA

Awareness on healthy lifestyle need of hour: Experts