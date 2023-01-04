 SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann : The Tribune India

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extreme dark zone due to depletion of groundwater table’

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses media after meeting Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue at the Shram Shakti Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

Strongly presenting the case of Punjab before the Government of India on the Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday categorically said that the state does not even have a single drop of water to share with Haryana.

“More than 78 per cent of our 150 blocks are in extreme dark zone due to depletion of groundwater table, so Punjab can’t afford to share its water with any other state”, said the Chief Minister after a meeting with his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Chief Minister said that at time when this anti-Punjab agreement for the canal was inked, the state was getting 18.56 MAF of water which has now been reduced to 12.63 MAF. He said that now we don’t have any surplus water to share with any state. Mann said Haryana is currently getting 14.10 MAF of water from the Satluj, the Yamuna and other rivulets, whereas Punjab is getting only 12.63 MAF.

Batting for changing the nomenclature and proposal of the project, the Chief Minister said instead of Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, the project should be now conceived as Yamuna-Satluj Link (YSL). He said the Satluj river has already dried up and there is no question of sharing even a single drop of water from it. Rather, Bhagwant Mann said, water from the Ganga and the Yamuna should be supplied to Punjab through the Satluj river.

The Chief Minister said that this is the only viable alternative which can be considered in wake of the alarming situation of water scarcity in the state. He said that despite being smaller in area, Haryana is getting more water than Punjab and, ironically, it is demanding more water at the cost of Punjab. “How can we give water to Haryana if our own fields are starving for it? Mann asked.

The Chief Minister said that the Union Government has not issued even a single penny for the rejuvenation of the canal system due to which farmers are suffering. Mann said that there are 14 lakh tubewells in the state which are pumping water regularly to fulfil the irrigation needs of the state and make the country self-sufficient in food production. 

Mann said that it is ironic that due to availability of surplus water, the Haryana Government is now encouraging the sowing of paddy in the state. On the other hand, he said, Punjab, which is battling to save water in the state, is appealing to farmers to adopt less water-guzzling crops.  Mann said that though farmers of the state have made the country self-reliant by producing record paddy, they have over-exploited the only available natural resource of the state in terms of water.

The Chief Minister bemoaned that in all the water agreements across the globe, a clause is mentioned that the agreement will be reviewed after 25 years in wake of climate changes. However, he said that the SYL Agreement is the only exception in which no such clause has been mentioned. Mann said that gross injustice has been done to Punjab. He said the then Central Government and leadership of Punjab was responsible for this sin.

Training his guns on the Congress and the Akalis, the Chief Minister alleged that both these parties have connived with each other to hatch conspiracy against Punjab and Punjabis. Bhagwant Mann said that as Chief Minister, Akali leader Parkash Singh Badal had allowed survey of the canal to appease his friend and Haryana leader Devi Lal.

Similarly, the Chief Minister said that scion of Patiala royal family and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who was Member of Parliament at that time, had welcomed the then Prime Minister for ground-breaking of this sinister move. He said that since the survey till now, every step of these leaders speaks volumes of their treachery against Punjab and its people. Mann said that it is ironic that those people who had hailed this decision are now offering advice to him. 

The Chief Minister said that the state government will defend the interests of the state before the Apex court, too. He said that no stone will be left unturned for safeguarding the rights of the state.

Mann said that the Haryana is the younger brother of state but Punjab has no excess water to share with it.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

2
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

3
Nation

Cricketer Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai, set to undergo surgery: BCCI

4
Haryana

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

5
Delhi

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

6
Nation

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

7
Chandigarh

Athletics coach records statement before Chandigarh magistrate; SIT takes her to Sandeep Singh's official residence to recreate crime scene

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's first session starts on a stormy note; MLAs take oath

9
Nation

Delhi Police lodge FIR, launch manhunt to nab passenger who urinated on co-traveller on board Air India's New York-Delhi flight

10
Haryana Explainer

Will decades-long SYL issue find a resolution; all eyes on Supreme Court hearing later this month

Don't Miss

View All
Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Top News

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...

President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters

President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters

Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...

Government approves launch of National Green Hydrogen Mission worth Rs 19,744 crore

Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment

The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...

Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region

Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region

Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...


Cities

View All

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

21 phones, cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Covid: Amritsar sees two cases in 48 hours

Eight days on, police clueless in Manawala murder case

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

Junior athletics coach who has accused former Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records her statement before magistrate

Athletics coach records statement before Chandigarh magistrate; SIT takes her to Sandeep Singh's official residence to recreate crime scene

CBI arrests surveyor, official of Chandigarh-based general insurance firm on bribery charges

Chandigarh Administration allows 28 changes in CHB units

4 nabbed for three Mohali carjackings

Army’s bomb squad removes shell found near Punjab CM's house

Delhi logs season’s lowest of 4.4 degree C; orange alert for next two days

Delhi logs season’s lowest of 4.4 degree C; orange alert for next two days

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

Delhiites adopting new tech, EV contributes to 16.7 pc of vehicles sold in Dec: Kailash Gahlot

Toxic levels rise in Delhi air, experts warn of respiratory issues

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two POs fall in police net

City-based artist puts on display unclaimed portraits at Virsa Vihar

Badminton, kickboxing players honoured

Block primary education office remains incomplete

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Day after, employees of driving centre, DC office observe pen-down strike

Case registered against trio

Police range crackdown on drugs, gangsters, terrorists sets record

NGO, shopkeepers protest delay

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Patiala: VB nabs three for taking bribe

Drug smuggler held with 10K narcotic pills

Patiala DC promises better road network, parking facilities

Truck operators allow partial traffic movement