Punjab: Syllabus for visually impaired students challenged in High Court

Two NGOs have filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the question bank-based syllabus adopted for visually impaired students in Punjab.

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The Saksham Punjab and Udan Empowerment Trust (Radio Udan) in its PIL filed through advocate Abhijeet Singh Rawaley said the issue being raised was of grave constitutional and statutory importance concerning visually impaired students’ right to receive inclusive and equal education on a par with able-bodied students.

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They said the Punjab School Education Board’s (PSEB) question bank-based examination system for visually impaired students studying in Classes IX to XII was discriminatory.