T-shirt row: A day after, man booked

Amritsar, August 18
The police have registered a case against a person who wore a T-shirt with a picture of Jagdish Tytler and got himself clicked at the Golden Temple complex.
Acting on a complaint of Sulkhan Singh, manager at the Golden Temple, a case has been registered against Karamjit Singh Gill, a resident of Aman Avenue, under Section 153 A of the IPC.
The complainant stated that an unknown person after taking bath in Amrit Sarovar wore the controversial T-shirt. Sulakhan said Tytler was the main suspect during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He said Gill didn’t pay obeisance at the shrine and came only to click pictures.
