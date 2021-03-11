T-shirt row: Man held on Golden Temple manager's complaint

Amritsar, August 19
The police have arrested the man who wore a T-shirt with a picture of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler and got himself clicked on the Golden Temple complex recently.
Galliara SHO Paramjit Singh said the man — identified as Karamjit Singh Gill — had been nabbed on the basis of a complaint lodged by the manager of Golden Temple, Sulakhan Singh. “We have taken him on two-day remand. We will try to know what prompted him to do such an act,” he said.
On August 16, Karamjit wore the objectionable T-shirt after taking a dip in Amrit Sarovar, got his pictures clicked and uploaded them on social media. As these images went viral, the SGPC took cognisance of it and got it verified through the CCTV cameras installed at the shrine, followed by registering a case against him. Since then he was evading arrest.
