Tailor 'spying' for Pakistan arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 28

The police have arrested a man for allegedly spying for Pakistan-based intelligence agencies. He has been identified as Deep Singh, alias Deepu (34), a resident of Bhalla Colony in the Chheharta area. The police have confiscated his mobile phone. A case under Section 3, 4, 5 9 of the Official Secrets Act has been registered against him.

He was produced in a court and sent to three-day police custody for interrogation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said the accused was arrested following an intelligence-led operation. Deepu, who is a tailor, has a shop in front of the Army Cantonment area in Khasa. He used to stitch uniforms of Border Security Force and Army jawans.

“He was in touch with his handlers in Pakistan using social media platform. He had shared information regarding vital locations and movements of BSF and Army contingents in the area,” said the ADCP, adding that the further probe was on.

In lieu of his information, his Pakistani handlers used to transfer money to his bank through different accounts. The police are investigating the transactions.

Police sources said Deepu was in touch with a woman intelligence official in Pakistan. “His mobile phone is being scanned to find more information,” he said.

