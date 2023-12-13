‘Tainted’ official gets promoted, orders withdrawn next day

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, December 12

There seems to be no clear policy on corruption in the AAP government as an official, against whom a chargesheet was recommended in Ludhiana’s Rs 121-crore panchayat fund embezzlement scam just two months back, was given promotion, but the order was later withdrawn within 24 hours.

Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO )Rupinderjit Kaur, who was posted at Amargarh in Malerkotla district was given additional charge of the post of District Development and Panchayat Officer, Malerkotla, on December 9. The orders were issued in ‘public interest’. It happened despite the fact that just two months back while asking for strict action in the embezzlement scam, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Laljit Singh Bhullar had gone public with the inquiry report and directed the higher officials of the department to immediately chargesheet BDPO Rupinderjit Kaur along with other officials. The matter is also being probed by the Vigilance Bureau.

However, a day later when it was pointed out to the minister that he had himself recommended chargesheet against the same official in the scam, the orders were withdrawn by the Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayats. And the charge for the post of DDPO, Malerkotla, was given to another official.

The issue pertained to six villages of Ludhiana district — Salempur, Salkiana, Bounkar, Gujran, Kadiana Khurd and Dhanansu — where between 2016-17 and 2020-21, panchayats got Rs 242 crore for the acquisition of 986 acres of panchayat land for the Cycle Valley Project.

However, instead of spending the amount on buying land or keeping that in bank account, the officials in connivance with sarpanches withdrew around Rs 121 crore and spent on dubious works.

