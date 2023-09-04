Tainted school principal out of probe committee

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Pathankot, September 3

The Punjab Government has removed a Pathankot-based government school principal from the five-member panel after it surfaced that he himself was under the Vigilance scanner and facing charges of financial embezzlement to the tune of lakhs of rupees.

On August 31, The Tribune had highlighted the fact that Ram Pal, principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Kathlour, had been appointed a member of the inquiry panel.

This body looks into complaints received from the Education Department against teaching and non-teaching staff.

In November 2022, the Vigilance had arrested Pal and another principal Rakesh Gupta for raising fake bills to the amount of 16.40 lakh during a teachers’ training programme held in Pathankot and Gurdaspur in 2016-17.

The whistleblowers in this case were a Dinangar-based RTI activist Rajiv Kumar and a retired government school teacher Rajwant Singh from Gurdaspur. Subsequent to this, the Education Department had placed both the principals under suspension.

Both these teachers had prepared forged invoices to prove that lakhs of rupees had been spent on 4,000 teachers during the training programme. The duo had connived with some shopkeepers to prepare fake bills.

Interestingly with the sacking of Pal from the inquiry panel, the body has been rendered more or less irrelevant. The panel comprises five members. While Pal has been removed, another member Joginder Pal, principal, Kho Senior Secondary School, Pathankot, has been chargesheeted.

Two members — Arti Gupta and Bhupinder Kaur — have superannuated while the lone remaining member Rajeshwar Salaria is retiring next month.

A senior official of the department said they were looking into the matter of the panel being rendered virtually infructuous.

#Pathankot