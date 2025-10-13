DT
Take action against all named in IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s suicide note: Punjab SC Commission orders Chandigarh Police

Commission chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi expresses dissatisfaction over the report submitted by the Chandigarh Police

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:04 PM Oct 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A Special Investigation Team has been constituted and the investigation is currently in progress.
Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi today directed the Chandigarh Police officials to take immediate action and arrest the 14 individuals named in the suicide note of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

He issued this direction after the Chandigarh Police today submitted a report to the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission on the action taken so far in the case.

As per the report, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted and the investigation is currently in progress.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the report, Garhi asked the police to proceed in accordance with the Supreme Court’s verdict in Lalita Kumari vs. State of Uttar Pradesh.

He further pointed out that the report submitted today did not include a copy of the FIR, leaving it unclear whether an FIR has been registered against the 14 officials mentioned in the suicide note. The Commission was also not provided with written details regarding the SIT constituted to probe the case.

The Commission had taken suo motto cognisance of the case.

Later, Garhi met the deceased’s family members and assured them that the Commission would make all possible efforts with firm resolve to ensure justice for the bereaved family.

