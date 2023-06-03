Take corrective steps: HC on Sidhu's security plea

Chandigarh, June 2
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the adoption of all corrective measures, including the provision of suitable security on the basis of threat perception disclosed by senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in his petition. The Bench also set a month’s deadline for passing an appropriate order in this regard.
“If the threat perception based on the pleadings made in the writ petition is found to be on genuine note, the competent authority shall proceed to take all corrective steps, including enhancement of security cover, if any required. This provision, however, is subject to final assessment to be made by the competent authority on the basis of further inputs to be received from the concerned quarter and after analysing the inputs provided by the petitioner in accordance with law,” Justice Raj Mohan Singh asserted.
