Take possession of ambulances from striking drivers, Ludhiana DC told

Chandigarh, January 17

With striking outsourced ambulance employees refusing to join work, the Punjab Health Systems Corporation has written to the Home Secretary and the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, to recover the ambulances from them.

Trauma services hit The strike has paralysed the emergency trauma services with road accident victims particularly at the receiving end

There are around 325 ambulances in the state which ferry 700 to 800 road accident victims to hospitals everyday

Before going on strike last week, the ambulance drivers drove around 150 ambulances towards Ludhiana and parked them at the Ladhowal toll plaza. Since the ambulances are owned by the government, it has written to law-enforcing agencies to take the possession of the ambulances.

Talking to The Tribune, Manpreet Nijjer, president of 108 Ambulance Employees Association, Punjab, said their talks with the Health Minister had remained inconclusive. They had decided to continue the strike till their demands were met. The association is demanding regularisation of services, besides insurance cover for ambulance employees and hike in salaries on the pattern of Haryana.

Ziqitza Healthcare, the manpower provider for the ambulances, is yet to take any decision regarding the strike by workers. A senior government functionary said the government as well as the company wanted to resolve the matter amicably.