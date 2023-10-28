Take Punjab 'model' to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 27

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday exhorted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cadres to take the Punjab ‘model’ of governance to other states “so that the entire country can be freed of social evils like rampant corruption, drug abuse and public maladies like unemployment and inflation”.

He was addressing the 1,730 newly-appointed block and district presidents of the ruling party after administering them oath at Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana.

“Punjab is my family and all of us are members of the same family. We had worked hard to bring political change in the state and now we have to work even harder to free the country of corruption and unemployment,” Mann said.

The CM encouraged party volunteers to take the policies of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to every nick and corner of the country and strengthen party units.

“Since the formation of AAP in 2012, we had several ups and downs and many people, who joined the party with hidden and personal interests, left us but we are standing strong because we are working for Punjab and our people,” Mann said.

Taking a dig at the deserters and those indulging in anti-party activities, Mann said some people think that they are bigger than the party but they forget that it was the party that gave them a platform to acquire positions like ministers, legislators and parliamentarians.

AAP Punjab working president Budh Ram, national general secretary Sandeep Pathak, state in-charge Jarnail Singh, Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Brahm Shanker Jimpa, Aman Arora and several MLAs attended the ceremony.

