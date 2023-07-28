Take steps to desilt Sutlej: Farmers

Jalandhar, July 27
Four days after they wrote to the Prime Minister and the state CM urging desilting in the Sutlej to prevent future floods, members of the Har Roku Lok Committee on Thursday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit on his visit to flood-hit areas of Jalandhar.
The villagers demanded desilting of the river from the Harike headworks to Gidderpindi to save their villages from a future floods. On July 23, residents had also held a demonstration.
