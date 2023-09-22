 Take up rural fund release case with Centre: Bhagwant Mann to Punjab Governor : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Take up rural fund release case with Centre: Bhagwant Mann to Punjab Governor

Take up rural fund release case with Centre: Bhagwant Mann to Punjab Governor

Shoots off letter to Purohit seeking release of over Rs 5,600 crore under RDF

Take up rural fund release case with Centre: Bhagwant Mann to Punjab Governor

Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, September 21

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today asked Governor Banwarilal Purohit to take up the state’s case with the President and the Prime Minister for the release of the pending Rural Development Fund (RDF) and for restoring the cut imposed on the Market Development Fund (MDF) for the kharif marketing season (KMS).

By shooting off a letter to the Governor today, after the state received the provisional cost-sheet yesterday wherein the head of the RDF was deleted and MDF was reduced from 3 to 2 per cent, Mann has put the ball in the Governor’s court. The same cut was also announced in the previous crop marketing season.

In his letter, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the CM has written, “You are already aware that Punjab is a major contributor of foodgrain to the Central pool. The procurement of foodgrain is made by the state government on behalf of the Centre and the foodgrain, procured under the Central pool, is handed over to Centre as per its requirement. As such, the state government is acting as an agent of the Government of India. As a principle, all procurement cost is to be reimbursed by the Department of Food and Public Distribution.”

Mann has further pointed out that in the provisional cost sheet of the kharif marketing season of 2020-21, the Centre had not reimbursed the RDF for want of some clarification. Subsequently, the state government submitted all clarifications and also amended the Punjab Rural Development Act, 1987, as per the directions of the Centre.

“Accordingly, the withheld RDF amount up to the rabi marketing season 2021-22 was released. But, since kharif season 2021-22, the Centre has stopped allowance of Rural Development Fees even though the state government made amendments to the Punjab Rural Development Act, 1987, agreeing to use the RDF only for building of rural infrastructure,” he has said.

The non-payment of the RDF has caused the state a loss of Rs 5,637 crore, if this crop marketing season’s cut in both funds are included.

Acting as Centre’s agent

The foodgrain, procured under the Central pool, is handed over to the Centre as per its requirement. As such, the state government is acting as its agent. As a principle, all procurement cost should be reimbursed by it. — Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister

