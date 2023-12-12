Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

PTI

Ludhiana, December 12

In an embarrassment to the Punjab Police, a jail inmate was seen dancing at a marriage ceremony after he was taken for a medical checkup, prompting authorities to suspend two police officers including a sub-inspector.

Savottam Singh alias Lucky Sandhu, who was lodged in the Ludhiana Central Jail in a kidnapping case, was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh on December 8 after he complained of a urinary problem, officials said.

Sandhu has been booked under several charges, including rioting, kidnapping, assault, extortion and firing, among others.

A police team from the Ludhiana police commissionerate accompanied him to the PGIMER for treatment, said the prison authorities, adding that no jail staff was with him.

After getting the medical checkup done at the hospital, he along with the police team, on their way back, stopped at the wedding event at Raikot, 40 kms from here on December 8.

In a purported video, which went viral on social media, Sandhu was seen dancing with other guests at the wedding event. Thereafter, he returned to the jail.

After the jail authorities came to know about the dereliction of duty, they wrote to the Ludhiana police commissioner for action against the erring policemen.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kuldeep Chahal said sub-inspector Mangal Singh and assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, who accompanied Sandhu, have been suspended.

A departmental probe has also been ordered against them, said Chahal.

