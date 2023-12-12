Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Ludhiana, December 12
In an embarrassment to the Punjab Police, a jail inmate was seen dancing at a marriage ceremony after he was taken for a medical checkup, prompting authorities to suspend two police officers including a sub-inspector.
Savottam Singh alias Lucky Sandhu, who was lodged in the Ludhiana Central Jail in a kidnapping case, was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh on December 8 after he complained of a urinary problem, officials said.
Sandhu has been booked under several charges, including rioting, kidnapping, assault, extortion and firing, among others.
A police team from the Ludhiana police commissionerate accompanied him to the PGIMER for treatment, said the prison authorities, adding that no jail staff was with him.
After getting the medical checkup done at the hospital, he along with the police team, on their way back, stopped at the wedding event at Raikot, 40 kms from here on December 8.
In a purported video, which went viral on social media, Sandhu was seen dancing with other guests at the wedding event. Thereafter, he returned to the jail.
After the jail authorities came to know about the dereliction of duty, they wrote to the Ludhiana police commissioner for action against the erring policemen.
Ludhiana police commissioner Kuldeep Chahal said sub-inspector Mangal Singh and assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, who accompanied Sandhu, have been suspended.
A departmental probe has also been ordered against them, said Chahal.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP picks first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as next Rajasthan CM, Vasundhara Raje proposed name
Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa to be deputy CMs; Vasudev Dev...
Aggressively investigating attack on Indian Consulate: FBI director tells NIA
Discusses host of issues, including investigation of cyber-t...
Himachal Cabinet expanded, Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma join Sukhvinder Sukhu government
In a tactical move, CM Sukhu has left one berth still vacant...
Home Minister Amit Shah withdraws three bills on criminal laws; introduces afresh with amendments
Says a discussion is also planned on the bills starting Dece...
Months after tax ‘surveys’, BBC India restructures to create new entity to comply with FDI rules
Collective Newsroom established as an Indian company that is...