Takht Hazur Sahib board unveils Rs 20-crore welfare push after restoration

Days after its restoration, the Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Board has announced a series of welfare and infrastructure initiatives aimed at enhancing facilities for devotees and improving the welfare of employees associated with the shrine.

The board was dissolved in June 2022 and placed under an administrator, triggering a prolonged legal battle. Following repeated court interventions and contempt proceedings, the government issued a notification in late October restoring the board in compliance with the orders of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court.

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Following the demise of former president Bhupinder Singh Minhas, Vice-President Gurinder Singh Bawa has assumed a leading role in the board's functioning. Other members include Ravinder Singh Bhungai (secretary), Gobind Singh Longowal (former SGPC president), Raghujit Singh Virk (Senior Vice-President, SGPC), Paramjot Singh Chahal, Gurmit Singh Mahajan, Harpal Singh, Gurdeep Singh Bhatia and Manpreet Singh Kunjivale.

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Thanking Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Bawa said the restored board was committed to strengthening religious services as well as public welfare initiatives at the historic Sikh shrine.

Among its immediate announcements, the board has decided to grant a 50 per cent salary bonus to all employees on the occasions of Bandi Chhor Divas (Diwali) and Gurgaddi Divas.

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The board has also approved a financial assistance scheme under which widows and other women beneficiaries registered with it will receive a Diwali gift of Rs 1,000.

As part of a major healthcare initiative, the board plans to establish the Char Sahibzade MRI and CT Scan Centre within the Takht Sahib complex. The proposed facility will house advanced Siemens diagnostic equipment and offer X-ray services, pathology tests, blood tests and ECG facilities.

"As part of our future plans, we will undertake several projects for the convenience of the Sangat and the welfare of employees, including residential accommodation, healthcare and educational facilities," he said.

Bawa said medical tests would be offered at highly subsidised rates. The project is expected to involve an investment of around Rs 15 crore.

The second major project involves installing a solar power system at Takht Sahib with the support of Hyderabad-based devotee Mahinder Singh Saluja. Estimated to cost nearly Rs 5 crore, the initiative aims to reduce the shrine's electricity expenditure. Bawa said the savings generated through the project would be channelled towards the education of Sikh children.

Appealing to Sikhs across the world and the Hazuri Sangat for support, Bawa said the restored board would work collectively to strengthen services at the Takht and uphold the legacy of Guru Gobind Singh.

"The responsibility entrusted to us by Guru Sahib can only be fulfilled with the cooperation of the global Sikh community. We seek the support of the Sangat so that, together, we can further the spirit of service and welfare at Takht Sri Hazur Sahib," he said.

Located in Nanded, Maharashtra, Takht Sri Hazur Sahib is one of the five Takhts of Sikhism and holds special significance as the place where Guru Gobind Singh spent his final days. The shrine is administered under the Nanded Sikh Gurdwara Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Act, 1956.