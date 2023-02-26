Takht Jathedar, SGPC must act, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 25

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today demanded that the Akal Takht Jathedar and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) should take strict action against those, who staged a violent protest with Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ in Ajnala.

Cheema said the Budget would be presented on time in the Vidhan Sabha. Cheema today inaugurated the horse performance show organised at the Raja Bhalinder Singh Sports Complex Polo Ground. The show is being organised under the Patiala Heritage Festival in collaboration with the Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab State Sports University.

During an informal interaction with the media, Cheema said the statement of the Opposition parties about the law and order situation in the state was baseless. He said the government will not allow any person to take law into his/her own hands.

While condemning the Ajnala incident Cheema said everyone had the right to protest, but a violent dharna using the Guru Granth Sahib’s ‘saroop’ was not tolerable. Such an act hurt the religious sentiments of the people and followers of Guru Granth Sahib.

In response to a question regarding the Kotkapura shooting incident, Cheema said the SIT had presented challan in the court. Those, who committed the crime, they would be brought to book.

He further said the Budget would be presented by the Punjab Government in the Vidhan Sabha on time and also get Governor’s approval.

He further said the Governor should take care of the dignity of his office as the Punjab Government was elected by the people of the state.