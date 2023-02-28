Takht must summon ad hoc HSGMC members: Sarna

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 27

In a major confession, Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi) president Paramjit Singh Sarna regretted the fact that he was instrumental in devising the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Act, 2014, that later led to validation of the ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC).

Sarna, who was here today, said that it was during the tenure of Hooda government that he helped in constituting the separate gurdwaras act for Haryana. “But in present times, I believe that it was a blunder on my part to do so keeping in view the way Haryana government twisted the norms and put the HSGMC under its whim and fancy,” he said.

Sarna added that Akal Takht should take suo-motu notice of the way the ad hoc HSGMC members forcibly took the possession of gurdwaras in Haryana which were earlier under the control of the SGPC.

“The ad hoc HSGMC members should be summoned at Akal Takht and they should be held accountable for being so callous and violent in the occupation of the gurdwaras in Haryana. The Akal Takht officiating Jathedar, Giani Harpreet Singh, should also take note of the violation of Sikh ‘rehat maryada’ as cops entered the gurdwara without removing shoes. Moreover, the ad-hoc panel can’t claim to have administration of gurdwaras and institutions, as it was the right of the elected committee only as per the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925,” he said.