Takht, SGPC offer help to flood-hit

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 10

In the wake of rain fury, Akal Takht has appealed to Sikh institutions to extend a helping hand to victims.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh said on humanitarian grounds, the need of the hour was to make available medicines, food and other relief materials.

The SGPC has directed its gurdwara managements to make the arrangements and open the inns to accommodate victims. Besides, special help centres have been established in 25 gurdwaras in various districts.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Garewal said it would be the prime initiative of the SGPC whenever such a situation emerged due to natural calamity. Along with providing free rooms, langar and other items were being arranged.