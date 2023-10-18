Sangrur: Taking Rs 15 extra for liquor costs supplier Rs 15,000

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 17

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Sangrur, has directed a liquor supplier to pay Rs 15,000 to a local resident for selling a bottle of liquor for Rs 765 while the listed price was Rs 750.

Advocate Amit Kumar Bhalla complained that on January 14, he had to pay Rs 765 for a bottle of whisky at a local liquor shop while the listed price was Rs 750. When he complained about it to the employees at the shop, they allegedly misbehaved with him.

“The commission has directed the liquor supplier to pay Rs 15,000 — Rs 10,000 for mental tension and Rs 5,000 as litigation expenses — and has directed the supplier to comply with the order within 60 days,” said Bhalla.

