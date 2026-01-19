Talbir Singh Gill is AAP candidate from Majitha for Assembly poll

With a view to making room for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Akali bastion of Majitha, being represented by the family of Bikram Singh Majithia, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced Talbir Singh Gill as the party candidate from Majitha for the 2027 Assembly elections.

The CM was here to inaugurate the reconstruction of the 23 linking roads with an investment of Rs 11.32 crore in Majitha, where he announced the party candidate.

With SAD leader Bikram Majithia, currently lodged in the Nabha jail in Patiala, in a disproportionate assets case, AAP fielded Gill, once a close aide of Bikram from his turf.

Bikram had been elected thrice from the constituency and his wife Ganieve Kaur Majithia was elected in the 2022 Assembly election.

Gill had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Assembly polls from Amritsar (South) on the SAD ticket. His relations soured with Bikram and ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, he joined the AAP in May 2024. The ruling dispensation was quick to appoint Bikram’s bête noire Gill as AAP’s Majitha halqa in-charge.

During the speech of CM Mann, Talbir Gill remained standing next to him.

CM Mann alleged that Bikram, with deep connections in both Congress and Akali governments, had unleashed a reign of terror where people were afraid to speak. He said this fear had now completely vanished.

Taking a leaf out of history, he said, “This very Majitha area was once controlled by people who had hosted General Dyer for dinner on the same day as the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919 took place.”

He warned public that “bringing the Akali Dal back to power would mean dragging Punjab back into a dark era”. “It will mean the return of ‘Beadbi’ (sacrilege) of Guru Granth Sahib, firing on innocent protestors and atrocities against the common man,” he said.

Taking a potshot at SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, he said Dhami considered himself a soldier of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal instead of Guru Gobind Singh. He added that it was due to the misdeeds of the Akalis and the SGPC that his government was compelled to constitute a special investigation team to probe the missing 328 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib.