Talwandi Sabo thermal plant unit operational

Mansa, July 4

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Tuesday said one of the three shutdown units of Talwandi Sabo Thermal Plant has become functional and started its production, while the other two units would become operational within a day.

He assured the people of the state that despite such technical problems, the state government will not let them face any power shortage.

The minister visited Talwandi Sabo Thermal Plant along with CMD PSPCL Baldev Singh Sran, Director Generation Paramjeet Singh and MLA Sardulgarh Gurpreet Singh Banawali to take stock of the situation.

He said unit number 3 of the thermal plant has been made operational and was producing 600 megawatts of power. He said the administration of the plant was told to ensure that the operations related to the repair should be done during the winter so that such technical snags can be avoided. The minister said alternative arrangements had been made by the department in advance to deal with such technical issues.