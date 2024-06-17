Tanker catches fire but major mishap averted

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, June 16

The cabin of a petrol and diesel tanker suddenly caught fire today when the driver of the tanker was reversing the vehicle at a petrol station at Longowal village, about 20 km from here. The driver managed to drive the tanker away from the petrol station and started extinguishing the fire with the help of employees of the petrol station but failed.

However, a major mishap was averted as the fire was controlled and extinguished timely by the fire station staff. Talking to this reporter this evening, Pankaj Rana, Sub Fire Officer, Fire Brigade Sangrur, said that two fire tenders from Sangrur and one fire tender each from Sunam and Barnala extinguished the fire.

