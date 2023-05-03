Tardy lifting, arhtiyas in Fazilka threaten agitation

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, May 2

Resentment is brewing among the commission agents over the delay in lifting of procured wheat in Fazilka and Jalalabad grain markets.

According to official sources, only 10,980 bags were lifted on Sunday and 12,660 bags on Monday in Fazilka grain market.

They have pleaded that it was mandatory for the procurement agencies to lift the procured wheat within 72 hours but due to delay in lifting, the commission agents have had to incur losses as there is loss in weight and quality has also deteriorated. “We shall not pay for the losses and we have informed the authorities in this regard”, said Sachdeva.

The commission agents have threatened to launch an agitation from Wednesday onwards. On the other hand, Jalalabad commission agents have also shot off a letter to the District Food and Supply Controller, demanding prompt lifting. “The wheat procured more than 10 days ago is yet to be lifted. The procured wheat lying in open has started rotting,” alleged a commission agent, Ashok Aneja.

Jalalabad Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ravinder Arora said, “Tardy unloading at FCI godowns has been proving a big hazard and hampering the prompt lifting as the FCI labour do not work after 5 pm,” adding that a large number of trucks are queued outside the FCI godowns awaiting their turn to unload the wheat.

The official sources said that District Manager (DM), Punsup, Fazilka has in a letter written to Zorawar Builders, Transportation/ cartage contractor Fazilka informing them that lifting process was going on at snail’s pace and needs to be expedited. The DM has warned that the shortage and loss caused due to tardy lifting shall be charged from the contractor as per agreement.

It is stated that the contractors and truck unions are not able to provide the desired number of truck to lift the wheat and the administration is hesitant to take action due to their (contractors) alleged close proximity with ruling party leaders.

Trucks awaiting unloading at FCI