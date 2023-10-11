Target for drug cases has Faridkot police in soup

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, October 10

An order on a departmental inquiry against 11 police officials for failing to meet the target of registering at least one case under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act every month in the district has stirred a controversy.

No directions to fix targets: IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu, Inspector General of the Faridkot police, said he was not aware of any direction from the Punjab Government to fix monthly target about the registration of cases in Faridkot or any other district.

Faridkot SSP Harjit Singh has directed a DSP-rank officer to conduct a departmental inquiry against three inspectors, seven sub-inspectors and one ASI-rank police official for failing to meet the monthly target.

21 cases filed in Sept While in the past nine months the Faridkot police have registered 156 cases under the NDPS Act in the district, the maximum cases (21) were registered in September after the SSP issued directions to police officials to register at least one case per month.

In his order, the SSP said he had on September 8 issued directions to all police officials of the inspector, sub-inspector and ASI rank, giving each of them a target of registering minimum one case under the NDPS Act every month. But 11 police officials failed to meet the target, hence the action against them. While fixing such target has drawn flak, the SSP said he had written the letter to keep the police vigilant against the drug menace in the area.

“There was a clerical mistake in drafting the letter. Other than registering the NDPS Act cases, these police officials had been issued directions to provide assistance in investigating the drug cases under the police stations of their jurisdiction which they failed to do,” said the SSP. However, many legal experts said the letter showed the police were indulging in a “gimmick” to inflate figures by setting the minimum target of registering cases under the NDPS Act. It would only help the accused in challenging the police and prosecution in the court, they said.

Under any law of the land, there cannot be any minimum target or quota of registering criminal cases for any offence, said Vinod Monga, a senior advocate here. “Any false NDPS Act case has the potential of spoiling a life,” he said.

