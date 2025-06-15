DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / Target killing plot by Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dala foiled in Punjab; 2 arrested

Target killing plot by Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dala foiled in Punjab; 2 arrested

Police seize one Zigana .30 bore pistol (Turkish made) and nine live cartridges during the operation, says the DGP
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:24 PM Jun 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Punjab Police has foiled a target killing plot orchestrated by Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dala and arrested two key operatives of the module, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisement

According to preliminary investigation, the arrested individuals were acting on the directions of Arsh Dala to eliminate rival gang members and extortion targets, DGP Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

“In a major breakthrough, State Special Operations Cell (#SSOC), Punjab, foils a target killing plot orchestrated by Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dala and apprehends two key operatives – Kawaljit Singh, R/o Dharamkot, and Navdeep Singh @ Hani, R/o Badduwal,” the DGP said in the post.

Advertisement

He added that with this timely and intelligence-led operation, the SSOC has successfully busted a targeted killing module, averting a serious threat to public safety.

Police also seized one Zigana .30 bore pistol (Turkish made) and nine live cartridges during the operation, the DGP said.

Advertisement

“Further investigation is underway to trace both forward and backward linkages of the module,” the DGP said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts