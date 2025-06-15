Target killing plot by Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dala foiled in Punjab; 2 arrested

Punjab Police has foiled a target killing plot orchestrated by Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dala and arrested two key operatives of the module, officials said on Sunday.

According to preliminary investigation, the arrested individuals were acting on the directions of Arsh Dala to eliminate rival gang members and extortion targets, DGP Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

“In a major breakthrough, State Special Operations Cell (#SSOC), Punjab, foils a target killing plot orchestrated by Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dala and apprehends two key operatives – Kawaljit Singh, R/o Dharamkot, and Navdeep Singh @ Hani, R/o Badduwal,” the DGP said in the post.

He added that with this timely and intelligence-led operation, the SSOC has successfully busted a targeted killing module, averting a serious threat to public safety.

Police also seized one Zigana .30 bore pistol (Turkish made) and nine live cartridges during the operation, the DGP said.

“Further investigation is underway to trace both forward and backward linkages of the module,” the DGP said.