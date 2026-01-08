Targeted killing foiled in Ludhiana, two held

In a major intelligence-led operation, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar, in coordination with the Counter Intelligence, (CI) Ludhiana, has arrested two Ludhiana-based men, allegedly planning a targeted killing on the directions of foreign-based handlers.

Advertisement

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday that the accused were acting on instructions from handlers based in the UK and Germany. The police seized one 9 mm pistol and five live cartridges from their possession.

Advertisement

Those arrested were Karanbir Singh, a resident of Haibowal Kalan, Ludhiana, and Avtar Singh, a resident of New Shimlapuri, Millerganj, Ludhiana. Avtar Singh has a prior criminal record, with several cases registered against him under the Arms Act and the IPC.

Advertisement

The DGP said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with handlers linked to the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) and associated with hardline extremist ideology. Acting on their directions, the duo allegedly conducted reconnaissance of government buildings and prominent offices in Ludhiana as part of the conspiracy.

He added that the accused were also tasked with gathering inputs and carrying out groundwork related to a few other identified individuals.

Advertisement

Sharing operational details, AIG, SSOC, SAS Nagar, D Sudarvizhi said the arrests followed reliable intelligence inputs about a planned targeted killing. A joint team of the SSOC, SAS Nagar, and the CI-Ludhiana conducted a focused operation and apprehended both accused from Ludhiana.