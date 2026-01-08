DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Targeted killing foiled in Ludhiana, two held

Targeted killing foiled in Ludhiana, two held

Linked to Khalistan Commando Force

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:12 AM Jan 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a major intelligence-led operation, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar, in coordination with the Counter Intelligence, (CI) Ludhiana, has arrested two Ludhiana-based men, allegedly planning a targeted killing on the directions of foreign-based handlers.

Advertisement

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday that the accused were acting on instructions from handlers based in the UK and Germany. The police seized one 9 mm pistol and five live cartridges from their possession.

Advertisement

Those arrested were Karanbir Singh, a resident of Haibowal Kalan, Ludhiana, and Avtar Singh, a resident of New Shimlapuri, Millerganj, Ludhiana. Avtar Singh has a prior criminal record, with several cases registered against him under the Arms Act and the IPC.

Advertisement

The DGP said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with handlers linked to the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) and associated with hardline extremist ideology. Acting on their directions, the duo allegedly conducted reconnaissance of government buildings and prominent offices in Ludhiana as part of the conspiracy.

He added that the accused were also tasked with gathering inputs and carrying out groundwork related to a few other identified individuals.

Advertisement

Sharing operational details, AIG, SSOC, SAS Nagar, D Sudarvizhi said the arrests followed reliable intelligence inputs about a planned targeted killing. A joint team of the SSOC, SAS Nagar, and the CI-Ludhiana conducted a focused operation and apprehended both accused from Ludhiana.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts