Targeted killing plot foiled, 5 held in Amritsar

The Amritsar rural police on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a targeted killing plot with the arrest of five persons, including three juveniles, and the seizure of a hand grenade, a .30-bore pistol and ammunition.

Those arrested included truck driver Gurlal Singh (20) and carpenter Rashpal Singh (18), both residents of Lopoke. One of the juveniles is a Class XII student at a government school.

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Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused were awaiting further instructions to carry out the attack. Gurlal and Rashpal were arrested during Dasehra festivities in Lopoke, while two juveniles were found carrying the grenade and pistol. Around 10 bullets were seized from Gurlal.

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The police alleged that the weapons had been supplied by ISI-linked cross-border smuggler Rana King, alias Gulla King. The intended target has not been disclosed and the police are probing the role of handlers operating from across the border.