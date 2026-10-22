DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Targeted killing plot foiled, 5 held in Amritsar

Targeted killing plot foiled, 5 held in Amritsar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:39 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Amritsar Rural Police has busted a drug trafficking, illegal arms, and explosives smuggling network with the arrest of seven individuals, including three juveniles, in two separate operations and recovered one hand grenade, two .30 bore pistols along with 29 live cartridges and 3.4 kg heroin from their possession
Advertisement

The Amritsar rural police on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a targeted killing plot with the arrest of five persons, including three juveniles, and the seizure of a hand grenade, a .30-bore pistol and ammunition.

Those arrested included truck driver Gurlal Singh (20) and carpenter Rashpal Singh (18), both residents of Lopoke. One of the juveniles is a Class XII student at a government school.

Advertisement

Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused were awaiting further instructions to carry out the attack. Gurlal and Rashpal were arrested during Dasehra festivities in Lopoke, while two juveniles were found carrying the grenade and pistol. Around 10 bullets were seized from Gurlal.

Advertisement

The police alleged that the weapons had been supplied by ISI-linked cross-border smuggler Rana King, alias Gulla King. The intended target has not been disclosed and the police are probing the role of handlers operating from across the border.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts