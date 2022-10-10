Targeting govt, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari tweets ‘stubble-burning’ video

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, October 9

Stubble-burning has become a hot topic after BJP leader Manoj Tiwari tweeted a video of one such alleged incident in Kathunangal village, on the city outskirts today.

The text mentioned that the video was shot yesterday.

Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal rides a tractor with a baler attached to it near Amritsar on Sunday.

BJP leaders are trying to corner the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for its failure to curb the stubble-burning menace in the state.

To counter this image, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal was today seen using a baler in his field to manage straw. With a view to encourage fellow farmers with his personal example, he mounted a tractor attached with a baler for the crop residue management. He posted a three-minute-long video on social media.

A release issued the Public Relations Department here today said taking advantage of Sunday, a holiday, the Agriculture Minister went to work in his field located in his ancestral Jagdev Kalan village. He tied the straw with a baler and stored it in bales.

In the video, he is seeing urging the state farmers to store the paddy stubble instead of burning it. He further said the Agriculture Department was ready to help the farmers in all ways.

Talking about the video shared by Tiwari alleging the violation of the ban orders, DC Harpreet Singh Sudan said he could not comment on it as he was not connected to it. He said no new case of stubble-burning had been reported during the past four days in the district. “Before this, the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre had shared 452 farm fires with the administration online. Following field visits, the administration found 131 cases to be untrue while 141 sites are yet to be visited. Also, the department charged environmental compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh on the remaining 180 violations,” he added.