Tarn Taran girl killed by stray bullet in Canada, cremated

The mortal remains of Harsimrat Randhawa, who died in a stray firing on April 17, were cremated at her native village Dhunda here on Saturday. A large number of people from various walks of life attended her cremation.

The 21-year-old girl, a student of physiotherapy, was on her way to work when she was hit by a stray bullet near Upper James Street and South Bend Road in Canada.

The Hamilton police had stated that shots were fired from a black Mercedes SUV targeting another vehicle. The two vehicles involved in the shooting had been recovered, they had stated, while adding that they were looking for the persons involved in the incident.

The victim’s father Bikram Singh said the body had reached home at six

in the morning and was consigned to flames in the cremation ground of the village. Harsimrat Randhawa’s grandfather Sukhwinder Singh and Bikram lit the pyre.