Tarn Taran MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal passed away at a hospital on Friday after battling cancer.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over MLA's death. He said Kashmir Singh Sohal was a hardworking leader of AAP.

"Very sad to hear, Dr Saheb was a hardworking and struggling leader of the party. Heartfelt sympathies to his family in this sad time. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give patience and courage to the family and loved ones in this difficult time," wrote Mann on X.

