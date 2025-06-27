DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / Tarn Taran MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal dies of cancer

Tarn Taran MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal dies of cancer

Hardworking leader of AAP, Bhagwant Mann expresses grief over MLA's death
article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:53 PM Jun 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tarn Taran MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal passed away at a hospital on Friday after battling cancer.

Advertisement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed  grief over MLA's death. He said Kashmir Singh Sohal was a hardworking leader of AAP.

"Very sad to hear, Dr Saheb was a hardworking and struggling leader of the party. Heartfelt sympathies to his family in this sad time. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give patience and courage to the family and loved ones in this difficult time," wrote Mann on X.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts