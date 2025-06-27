Tarn Taran MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal dies of cancer
Tarn Taran MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal passed away at a hospital on Friday after battling cancer.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over MLA's death. He said Kashmir Singh Sohal was a hardworking leader of AAP.
"Very sad to hear, Dr Saheb was a hardworking and struggling leader of the party. Heartfelt sympathies to his family in this sad time. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give patience and courage to the family and loved ones in this difficult time," wrote Mann on X.
ਤਰਨਤਾਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਸਾਡੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਸਤਿਕਾਰਯੋਗ ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਡਾ. ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਸੋਹਲ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਅਕਾਲ ਚਲਾਣੇ ਦੀ ਦੁਖਦਾਈ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਮਿਲੀ। ਸੁਣ ਕੇ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਦੁੱਖ ਲੱਗਿਆ, ਡਾਕਟਰ ਸਾਬ੍ਹ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਹੀ ਮਿਹਨਤੀ ਤੇ ਜੁਝਾਰੂ ਆਗੂ ਸਨ। ਇਸ ਦੁੱਖ ਦੀ ਘੜੀ 'ਚ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਦਿਲੋਂ ਹਮਦਰਦੀ। ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਵਿੱਛੜੀ ਰੂਹ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ 'ਚ ਨਿਵਾਸ ਦੇਣ। ਪਰਿਵਾਰ… pic.twitter.com/CckAPnfYTp
— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) June 27, 2025
