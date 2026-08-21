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Home / Punjab / Tarn Taran murder victim’s kin abduct, shoot prime accused

Tarn Taran murder victim’s kin abduct, shoot prime accused

The family members recorded a video of the assault and uploaded it on social media

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Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:14 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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The family of a Booh Havelian murder victim allegedly abducted and killed the prime accused in retaliation, recording the assault and sharing it on social media.

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According to the information, Lovejit Singh alias Love, a resident of Kot Budha accused of murdering Satpal Singh, alias Pala, in Booh Havelian was abducted by Pala’s family members around 10 days ago.

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Harike police station house officer (SHO) Inspector Prabhjit Singh said Lovejit’s body has been taken into custody and kept in the morgue at the Patti Civil Hospital. “Pala’s brother, Satnam Singh, his father and about a dozen people had abducted Lovejit Singh. They brought him to their house and brutally beat him up before shooting him.”

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The accused allegedly also recorded a video and uploaded it on social media. They are on the run.

The SHO said a case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

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