Tarn Taran police arrest three with heroin, recover pistol, drug money

Amritsar, August 23

Tarn Taran police have arrested three persons in two separate cases and seized a total of 3.2 kg heroin along with a pistol, two magazines, 8 bullets and a drone besides Rs 30 Lakh of drug money from their possession.

Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh Chohan said that acting on a tip-off the police intercepted a car near Bhuse village and seized 1.290kg of heroin along with a .32 bore pistol with two magazines and 8 bullets, from the accused identified as Lovepreet singh alias Sonu and Akashdeep Singh of Manakpura village.

Also, a bag containing Rs 30 lakh drug money was also recovered from the backseat of the vehicle, said police.

Meanwhile, in another incident the police arrested Jugraj Singh of Bhaggupura Utar village and seized 2kg heroin and a drone from his possession. The accused was travelling on a bike when he was intercepted by the police at a naka, said the SSP.

