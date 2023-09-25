Tarn Taran sarpanch among 3 held with 280 gm of heroin

Abohar, September 24
A sarpanch of Sarai Valtoha village, Tarn Taran, was held along with his two accomplices for possessing 280 gm of heroin in Sriganganagar yesterday.
The accused have been identified as Sarpanch Gurdev Singh and Jagroop Singh, both residents of Sarai Valtoha village, and Gurpreet Singh of Chak 15-H village.
Inspector Vikas Bishnoi said they signalled a car to stop at a naka set up on the highway and during inspection of the vehicle they recovered 280 gm of heroin.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that the confiscated heroin was arranged from Harpal Singh Sandhu of Khemkaran and the duo from Tarn Taran came to sell it to Gurpreet.
The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
