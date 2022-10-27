Tarn Taran tops state with 1,340 farm fires

Tarn Taran, October 26
With a total of 1,340 farm fire incidents reported till date, maximum number of violations in the state during the ongoing harvesting season have been seen in Tarn Taran.
While the district administration claims to have imposed an cumulative penalty of Rs 6.50 lakh on the violators, in the absence of any strict punishment, the incidents of stubble-burning continue to grow.
Rs 6.5L fine imposed
The district administration claims to have imposed an cumulative penalty of Rs 6.50 lakh on the violators
But in the absence of any strict punishment, the incidents of stubble-burning continue to grow
Though the administration has also been running awareness campaigns for the past many weeks, a little change has been seen at the ground level as farmers still seem to be reluctant to say no to residue burning. The officials said while the government had seemingly decided not to register any FIRs, it was hard to check violations.
Meanwhile, Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner Monish Kumar said the situation had improved. He said during the corresponding period of the last year, the district had reported 1,450 farm fire cases. He said the activity in the farms was being regularly monitored and field teams were dispatched after getting information from the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre.
In Amritsar too, 1,139 farm fire incidents have been reported till Wednesday evening. The district authorities reported that a fine of Rs 4,42,500 had been imposed on farmers. Chief Agriculture Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said 223 red entries had been made in the revenue records.
Punjab Pollution Control Board SDO Amritpal Singh said: “As per the data available with us, the number of fire incidents this season is nearly the same as it was during the last season, but then only 50 per cent of the fields were harvested.”
