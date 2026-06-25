Tarun Chugh pays tribute to Moga massacre victims

On the anniversary of the tragic 1989 Moga massacre, BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh visited the Shahidi Park memorial on Wednesday to pay tribute to the victims who lost their lives in the terror attack.

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Laying a floral wreath at the memorial site, Chugh said that he had long wished to bow before the martyrs at the sacred ground before formally taking his oath as a Rajya Sabha member.

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​ On the morning of June 25, 1989, a group of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers had gathered for their daily morning assembly (shakha) at Nehru Park in Moga.

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Insurgents belonging to the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and the Bhindranwale Tiger Force of Khalistan (BTFK), led by militant commander Gurjant Singh Budhsinghwala, arrived at the park in a white van. They entered the premises and opened indiscriminate fire on the unarmed gathering with automatic weapons. The firing continued for more than five minutes.

As the militants fled, they triggered two coordinated bomb blasts at the site. The attack resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including 21 RSS workers, two security personnel, and a local civilian couple. More than 35 others were severely injured.

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"The Moga shooting is a deeply painful chapter in our nation's history. Innocent citizens sacrificed their lives while serving society and the nation. The country will remain forever indebted to their supreme sacrifice, which will continue to inspire future generations with courage and patriotism," Chugh said.

​During his visit, the BJP leader also addressed farmers protesting against a proposed trade agreement with the United States. Chugh urged them to thoroughly study the official policy documents first, asserting that the agreement contains adequate safeguards and would not harm Punjab's agricultural produce.

​In a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Chugh alleged a collapse of the administrative system in Punjab. He cited a rise in gangster activities, extortion networks and targeted killings, claiming that the BJP would form the government in Punjab in 2027 to restore peace and order.

​Referring to a recent controversial viral video involving Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Chugh accused the state administration of attempting to cover up the truth. He said the BJP has formally written to the Punjab Governor and the Director General of Police (DGP), demanding registration of a case against the Chief Minister under the Sacrilege Act.