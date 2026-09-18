Tarunpreet Singh Sond: Tirath Yatra scheme facilitated over 5.1L pilgrims

State Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Thursday said the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra scheme has facilitated 5,10,807 pilgrims to undertake travel to religious destinations in and outside Punjab since its launch, with the scheme providing free travel and essential facilities to eligible residents.

Addressing a press conference, Sond said 12,485 trips to different religious destinations had been operated using 95 AC buses under the scheme.

Advertisement

He said the scheme was launched on November 9, 2025. The scheme was expanded on August 12, 2026, to include additional religious destinations such as Khatu Shyam-Salasar Balaji Dham, Haridwar-Rishikesh and Mathura-Vrindavan.