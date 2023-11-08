Task force camping in villages to keep tabs on fires

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Ghanaur, November 7

The district administration here is taking no chances as far as farm fires are concerned. In Patiala, a WhatsApp ChatBot has been created for sharing information on farm fires and farm machinery. Drones can be seen hovering in the skies of Patran and Ghanaur towns of Rajpura, where approximately 40 per cent of the crop is yet to be harvested.

As the stubble burning season has reached its last leg, the administration has also deployed cluster and village-level officers to keep a tab on these incidents. Harman and Gagan, two employees of a cooperative society, are currently camping in Sarala Khurd, located on Haryana border, these days. Besides keeping a record of fire fires, they are also dealing with the rising tempers of farmers.

“For the past three days we have been receiving satellite images of paddy residue being set on fire. So, we have decided to camp in the village. Along with the sarpanch, we have managed to persuade villagers to manage stubble and not to pollute the environment,” said Harman.

Harman and Gaurav said, “Majority of the farmers we meet these days are anxious as the window of sowing wheat, from November 1 to November 15, is approaching.”

Of the total 20,978 farm fires recorded across Punjab from October 1 to November 7 this year, 17,192 incidents (81.95 per cent) were reported from October 29 to November 7.

Punjab today witnessed 1,515 stubble burning cases, the highest in a single day this season. Sangrur saw the maximum 397, followed by Barnala 147, Bathinda with 129, Mansa 135, Ferozepur 97, Moga 93, Faridkot 69, Patiala 68 and Ludhiana recorded 86 cases.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #WhatsApp