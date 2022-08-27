Tata Steel to set up plant in Ludhiana, allotted land

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today handed over the land allotment letter to Tata group for setting up a secondary steel plant at Kariana Khurd in Ludhiana. This is the biggest secondary steel unit to be set up by Tata Steel, having a capacity of producing 0.75 MTPA of finished steel per annum. In the first phase, Tata Steel is investing Rs 2,600 crore in this project.

“We are committed to making Punjab a frontrunner in the industrial sector and this maiden investment by Tata group in the state is a step forward in this direction,” asserted the Chief Minister during meeting with a delegation led by Managing Director, Tata Steel Limited, TV Narendran, who called on him at his office here today. Welcoming the Tata group to the state, the Chief Minister said that the investment by this major industrial group would further put the state on high-growth trajectory of industrial development. The CM also patted the team of Invest Punjab which facilitated Tata Steel management in their endeavour to set up Tata group’s first scrap-based integrated steel plant of India.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Steel, TV Narendran, said that Punjab is an ideal location for their electric arc furnace given its proximity to the market and scrap-generating auto hub. Narendran said that steel produced through the recycled route entails lower resource consumption and lower carbon emissions, which reinforces their commitment to reduce the environmental impact of operations.