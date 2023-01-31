Taxi operators up in arms

Our Correspondent

Ropar: A large number of taxi operators staged a protest against the scrappage policy on Monday. They claimed the state government policy regarding commercial vehicles would ruin them completely. The chief of Taxi Operators’ Union, Sharanjit Singh, said they had held four meetings with the Transport Minister in this regard, still nothing was done in this regard. “This policy is not in favour of anybody, except the corporates,” he said. TNS

Rs 798 cr aid to agri bank so far

Chandigarh: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said the state has so far extended aid of Rs 798 crore to the Punjab State Cooperative Agriculture Development Bank, while releasing another Rs 85 crore as part of the financial assistance to bail out the bank.

Cheema said the bank was stuck in the quagmire of financial crisis due to the neglect by the previous governments. TNS

Cops’ pipping ceremony

Chandigarh: The pipping ceremony of two police officers, Rakesh Kaushal and Ajay Maluja, promoted as DIGs recently, was held in the office of the Director General of Police. The DGP, Gaurav Yadav, held the ceremony and congratulated both officers and wished them all the best for the future. Jatinder Aulakh, IGP (Intelligence), and Sukhchain Singh Gill, (IGP Headquarters), were also present on the occasion. TNS

Man nabbed near IB

Ferozepur: The BSF on Monday nabbed a man who was roaming near border out post Lakha Singh Wala in Mamdot area along the Indo-Pakistan border. He has been identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Chhatarpur area in New Delhi. However, no identity card or any document was recovered from him. He was later handed over to the police. Sources said that Mukesh seemed to be mentally disturbed.

